Trail closed for utility-related construction

The City of Norfolk is installing a water main on the east side of Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. Due to construction activities, this trail from Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for about three weeks. The trail will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 3, until about Tuesday, Sept. 24. For more information, contact John Cahill at 402-844-2020.
The City of Norfolk is inviting the community to attend a second design workshop for Miracle Skatepark on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Miracle Skatepark at 901 Blaine St.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.
WISNER — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Highway 275 in Stanton and Cuming counties.
FREMONT (AP) — A new Costco poultry processing complex on the south side of Fremont will open after Labor Day.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.
NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was ticketed for trespassing ended up getting arrested on suspicion of drug use after police were called to investigate.
