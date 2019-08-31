The City of Norfolk is installing a water main on the east side of Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. Due to construction activities, this trail from Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for about three weeks. The trail will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 3, until about Tuesday, Sept. 24. For more information, contact John Cahill at 402-844-2020.

Trail closed for utility-related construction

Mumps outbreak reported in area

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.

Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.

Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was ticketed for trespassing ended up getting arrested on suspicion of drug use after police were called to investigate.