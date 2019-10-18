WAYNE — Spooky thrills and chills lurk along the “Haunted Trail” on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26, from 8 to 11 p.m. and again Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sponsored by the Wayne State College Drama Club, Haunted Trail begins and ends near the Mamie McCorkindale School Museum, Lindahl Drive, on the WSC campus.

The Haunted Trail is appropriate for all ages; however, adults without children may experience a more spine-tingling adventure. There is a nominal charge. Dress for cool, autumn weather. Remember, spooks come out even in the rain.

Proceeds benefit students involved in theater activities.

In other news

DUI driver tests over .4

BRUNSWICK — Reports of a dangerous driver lead to the arrest of an O’Neill woman Wednesday evening near here.

Census rep needed

MADISON — Madison County needs a volunteer to help with the U.S. Census.

Norfolkan arrested with pistol

STANTON — At about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

Winter coat drive

Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Knox County man missing

A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.

Bridge, road to reopen

PENDER — Highway 94 east of Pender will be reopened late Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date.