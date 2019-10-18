WAYNE — Spooky thrills and chills lurk along the “Haunted Trail” on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26, from 8 to 11 p.m. and again Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sponsored by the Wayne State College Drama Club, Haunted Trail begins and ends near the Mamie McCorkindale School Museum, Lindahl Drive, on the WSC campus.
The Haunted Trail is appropriate for all ages; however, adults without children may experience a more spine-tingling adventure. There is a nominal charge. Dress for cool, autumn weather. Remember, spooks come out even in the rain.
Proceeds benefit students involved in theater activities.