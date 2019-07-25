STANTON — A call to the sheriff’s office here to check welfare Wednesday evening lead to the arrest of three men on drug charges.
Sheriff Mike Unger said his office responded to the 900 block of Third Street just after 8 p.m.
Shortly after arriving, three men were observed smoking what was suspected to be methamphetamine and taken into custody, Unger said.
Subsequently, methamphetamine, marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia was seized.
Marty Cheyney, 54, and Marcus Click, 44, both of Stanton, and Tony Hartford, 52, of Norfolk were all arrested on felony drug charges.
Cheyney was also arrested on a protection order violation.
All three men were jailed pending the setting of bond.