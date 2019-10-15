Award-winning documentary filmmaker Brian Gersten (New York City) visits Norfolk for a special sneak preview of his newest short film, “The Great Toilet Paper Scare.”

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Black Cow Fat Pig.

In 1973, during a period of intense economic stagnation, Johnny Carson made a joke on air about a possible paper shortage that created an actual paper shortage when people went and bought up as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on.

The evening also includes a Nebraska-made short film showcase, a Q&A session with Gersten and co-producer Monica Berra, and a reception to follow.

Submissions for the short film showcase will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 28.

Films must not be longer than 12 minutes; adhere to the Motion Picture Association of America’s PG-rating standards (with no nudity); and be submitted in either MP4 or Blu-ray format to jobeth@elkhornvalleymuseum.org or 515 Queen City Blvd., Norfolk, NE 68701.

The event committee reserves the right to refuse any film considered inappropriate for the event for any reason.

The event is sponsored by the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Northeast Community College Media Arts and Elkhorn Valley Museum.

Accepted entries will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 30.

