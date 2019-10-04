Task force arrests Wayne suspect in sexual assault

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) violent offender task force, arrested a man Thursday suspected of sexual assault in Wayne County in December 2016.
Lt. Jim Stover of the Nebraska State Patrol said through various investigative techniques, the task force was able to locate the man and provided that information to the USMS in Georgia.
Officials in Georgia located and arrested Benjamin D. Gardner in Effington County, Georgia, without incident, Stover said.
Gardner was lodged and will be held pending extradition back to Nebraska.