Task force arrests violent offender

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, working with the U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in South Sioux City early this month.

On Aug. 2, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office investigated an armed robbery that occurred near Atokad Park in South Sioux City. The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Alex Ramirez, 19, of South Sioux City.

During the course of the investigation, Ramirez was located while traveling from Jackson to South Sioux City on Aug. 16. Ramirez was taken into custody without incident, according to information from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ramirez was lodged in Dakota County Jail for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

