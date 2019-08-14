Stolen ATV found in Omaha

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen Yamaha ATV that was taken earlier this month from a rural location between Stanton and Pilger.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the ongoing investigation tracked the ATV to an address on 41st Street in Omaha, where it was recovered with assistance from the Omaha Police Department.
One suspect, Johnny Crump, 26, Omaha, is in custody, the sheriff said, and a second female suspect is being sought in connection to the felony theft.