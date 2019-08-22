State to provide rebates for older buses

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced Wednesday that the state is awarding more than $2.6 million in rebates to schools across Nebraska to aid in the replacement of older diesel school buses.
The funded projects include 60 public school districts, one private school and one bus contractor serving a public school district.
Each project will replace one older diesel bus with a new bus with much lower emissions.
The department initially planned to fund 32 rebates, but because of the high demand, all 62 applicants will receive funding.
“The department received a large number of applications from schools across the state,” Macy said. “The funds available for this program give us the opportunity to provide financial assistance to schools that will help reduce harmful diesel emissions.”
Among the Northeast and North Central Nebraska schools scheduled to receive funds are: Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools, $42,000; Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, $22,475; Chambers Public Schools, $42,000; Clarkson Public Schools, $42,000; Elkhorn Valley Schools in Tilden, $42,000; Humphrey Public Schools, $42,000; North Bend Central Public Schools, $42,000; Randolph Public Schools, $54,839; Twin River Public Schools, Genoa, $57,000.
Midstates School Bus of Wayne also is to receive $16,375.