Devon Thelen fatality accident

A ONE-VEHICLE accident around midnight Monday that wasn't discovered until early Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Stanton man.

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred on 566th Avenue, about 7 miles north of Stanton, when a southbound SUV driven by Devon Thelen of rural Stanton left the roadway and rolled several times.

Thelen was ejected from the vehicle and it came to rest on top of him, Unger said.

The accident is believed to have occurred around midnight on Monday and was discovered just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by a passerby. Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is a total loss.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Schultz-Vogel-Johnson of Stanton.

Tags

In other news

Stanton man dies in accident

Stanton man dies in accident

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.

Traffic light out temporarily

NORFOLK — Weather permitting, maintenance work will be performed on the traffic light at the Highway 275 and Highway 24 junction east of Norfolk on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Public invited to open house

An open house is scheduled for next week to honor Kent Warneke on his retirement from journalism on a full-time basis.

Road work to begin near Wisner

Weather permitting, an armor coating project will begin Monday, Aug. 12, on Highway 275 from Wisner west to the Highway 57 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.