Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.

The enforcement will include sobriety checkpoints and high visibility patrols during the evening and early morning hours as part of an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes. These extra funding, provided in a grant by the Healthy Community Initiative, will help the state patrol keep troopers out longer and have a better presence to combat poor driving decisions.

“It is our hope a strong law enforcement presence will lead drivers to voluntarily comply with all traffic safety laws.” said Capt. Paul Hattan, commander of Troop B.

Sgt. Ben Brakenhoff from Troop B in Wayne will be coordinating the special enforcement.

“Help us save lives, always buckle up and never drive impaired or distracted,” he said.

