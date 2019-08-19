Sioux City airport closures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City airport must close several times in the next month because of a runway construction project.

The Sioux City Journal reports the airport is working on rebuilding a secondary runway, and the closures are needed because of work on the areas where that secondary runway intersects the main one.

The airport closed to flights Thursday and is scheduled to reopen Sunday at 8 p.m. The next two closures are Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 and Sept. 14 through Sept. 15.

The overall $24 million runway project is scheduled to be completed next spring. The Federal Aviation Administration is paying 90 percent of the cost.

Stolen ATV found in Omaha

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen Yamaha ATV that was taken earlier this month from a rural location between Stanton and Pilger.

Man who threw brick receives sentence

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Stanton man dies in accident

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.