Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk is warning citizens about a kidnapping scam in the area.

Volk said the sheriff’s office has received numerous complaints about a caller telling people that their child has been kidnapped and to get the child released, they need to pay from $2,000 to $50,000.

From all accounts, this is a scam that is possibly coming from the Mexico area, Volk said in a press release Wednesday morning.

“Do not send them any money, do not give them any personal information, check on your child or family members to make sure and please report the call to the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency,” Volk said.

The phone number for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 402-454-2110.

