Sasse staff to visit

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse said Wednesday that a member of his staff will be hosting a mobile office on Thursday, July 18, in Norfolk.
The office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.
The Madison County visit will take place at the Norfolk Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 18.