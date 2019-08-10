Road work to begin near Wisner

Weather permitting, an armor coating project will begin Monday, Aug. 12, on Highway 275 from Wisner west to the Highway 57 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.
The work is anticipated to take four days. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.
Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones.