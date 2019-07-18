Road closure to begin Monday

Beginning Monday, July 29, West Norfolk Avenue between what’s known as Emergency Road and 27th Street will be closed to traffic due to the construction of the skywalk connecting Faith Regional’s new South Medical Office Building with its existing west campus.
Westbound drivers coming to Faith Regional’s emergency room and businesses west of the hospital will be rerouted south to Highway 275 at the intersection of West Norfolk Avenue and 25th Street. Access to the hospital’s main entrance off of 27th Street will remain open.
West Norfolk Avenue between 25th Street and 27th Street will remain open to local traffic only. Barricades and signs, including emergency route signs, will be erected to direct traffic.
The closure is expected to run through October.
Those with questions can contact the City of Norfolk’s engineering office at 402-844-2020.