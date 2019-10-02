STANTON — Two sets of remains found earlier this year near the Elkhorn River have been identified by researchers.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Wednesday morning that the University of North Texas, which has been analyzing the remains, determined that they are considered historic, which means they are much older than any current missing person cases in Stanton County or nearby jurisdictions.
There had been some speculation that the remains might have been those of Jill Cutshall, a 9-year-old Norfolk girl who disappeared from her Norfolk home in August 1987.
The remains were found in March and April of this year following the historic flooding of the Elkhorn River in March. Stanton County still has two open missing person investigations with one from 1961 and the Jill Cutshall investigation.