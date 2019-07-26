In March, it would have been hard to imagine a need for irrigation.
But after last week’s hot weather, many farmers in Madison County have started irrigating. That has led to some areas where roads are being irrigated as well.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and the Madison County commissioners on Thursday issued a reminder that it is illegal to have irrigation systems watering the roadway, which can lead to accidents and can lead to deterioration of the roads.
Statute also states that if there is an accident, the landowner can be liable for damages.
The statute requires irrigation systems to “be equipped with a device which will automatically shut off the endgun of the irrigation system causing such diversion or accumulation of water. Any person who fails to comply with this section shall, upon conviction thereof, be guilty of a Class IV misdemeanor, except that section 39-301 shall be controlling with respect to mechanical malfunctions and normal weather conditions.”
Commissioners said they also want to remind landowners that it is their responsibility to mow road ditches along roads and control trees and bushes in them.