The City of Norfolk is inviting the community to attend a second design workshop for Miracle Skatepark on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Miracle Skatepark at 901 Blaine St.
The original Miracle Skatepark was built in 2004 using pre-fabricated wooden ramps. In June 2015, members of the citizens’ advocacy group, Good Life Action Sports (GLAS), approached the Norfolk City Council to request upgrades to Miracle Skatepark. The council responded by setting aside $125,000 to be used toward the project. Additionally, the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, the Johnny Carson Foundation and the fundraising efforts of GLAS secured an additional $19,500 to be used toward the project.
In 2018, the City of Norfolk used the money raised as match and leverage to apply for and receive $425,000 in Community Development Block Grant Tourism Development funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The renovations to Miracle Skatepark will provide ADA accessibility for the concrete park, new restrooms, drinking fountains and bleachers, making the facility an attraction able to support a number of events that are envisioned by the members of GLAS.
The City of Norfolk has contracted with Spohn Ranch from Los Angeles on the design portion of the park revitalization. In the municipal world, Spohn Ranch has consistently been a pioneering firm, most recently taking a lead role in transforming skate parks into vibrant community spaces.
Representatives from Spohn Ranch will be on site during the workshop. Interested citizens and local skaters/bikers are encouraged to attend. In case of inclement weather, the city council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. have been reserved as a backup location.