STANTON — A former Stanton man will be sentenced in September for his involvement in the death of a passenger in his vehicle in May 2018.
On Tuesday in Stanton County District Court, Tucker Lanz, 25, entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide, said Stanton County officials.
Lanz entered the plea after originally being charged with manslaughter. He was arrested in May 2018 following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into a fatal accident southeast of Stanton that claimed the life of Hunter Hetzler of Stanton.
Lanz will be sentenced in September on the class IIIA felony by District Judge Mark Johnson.