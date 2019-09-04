The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Zack Gangwer and Kyle Deets.

Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

Action items:

— The commission unanimously approved a resolution to approve a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building at 2200 N. 49th St.

— Commissioners voted to remove an item from the table and discussed a conditional use permit for storage at 701 Sherwood Road. After a discussion, the commission unanimously voted to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion and action at the next meeting.

— The commission held a public hearing and unanimously recommended a zoning change from C-1 (Local Business District) C-3 (Service Commercial District) at 2005 Krenzien Drive at the request of Husker Investment Group, LLC.

