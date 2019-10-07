NORFOLK — Norfolk police were notified of two dogs running at large in southeast Norfolk late last week.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police were notified Friday at 5 p.m. that the two dogs had bitten two different people.
One bite occurred at 715 S. First St. The
19-year-old woman sustained bites to her arm and lower leg that required medical attention.
The second victim was an 11-year-old girl who was delivering newspapers in the 900 block of Logan Street.
She sustained an injury to the wrist, Bauer said.
The dogs were located at their residence in the 1000 block of Blaine Street.
A German Shepherd and a Pit bull were impounded and the owner, Jorge Rocha-Mendez, was issued a citation for two counts of dog at large, two counts of no city license, two counts of no proof of rabies vaccination, and two counts of harboring a cross dog.