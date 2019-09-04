One business fails compliance

Only one business of 23 inspected in Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties sold alcohol to a minor during recent investigations by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Shell Creek Market of Newman Grove was the sole business that sold alcohol to a minor, creating a noncompliance rate of 4%.

Investigators with the state patrol conducted the alcohol inspections during the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

The state patrol conducts the inspections in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

