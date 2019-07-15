Rescue action

STANTON — A Norfolk man on a stolen motorcycle faces a list of charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a pursuit early Saturday morning.

Jesse Prather, 30, of Norfolk and was taken to Faith Regional Health Services by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

Prather now faces charges of speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during suspension, driving while intoxicated-second offense, no motorcycle license and theft by receiving for possession of the stolen motorcycle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a speeding motorcycle traveling north on Highway 35 near Woodland Park at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

When emergency lights were activated to stop the motorcycle, the lone operator accelerated to high speeds and fled north on Highway 35 and then quickly turned eastbound onto 844th Road and continued east at high speeds before the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the north ditch, two miles east of Highway 35, Unger said.

The driver was located and detained about 100 yards from the crashed Harley Davidson. The motorcycle was found to have been reported stolen July 12 from Norfolk, the sheriff said.

Prather has eight prior driving during suspension convictions. The motorcycle was severely damaged.

