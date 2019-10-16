Jorge Sandoval-Martinez
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — At about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that a subsequent consent search led to the discovery of concentrated THC, hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The lone occupant, Jorge Sandoval-Martinez, 23, Norfolk, was taken into custody. During a search of his person, a pistol was found hidden in his waistband, Unger said.

Sandoval-Martinez was jailed and later released after he posted a $20,000 bond. He faces several felony charges when he makes his first court appearance in November.

Tags

In other news

Norfolkan arrested with pistol

Norfolkan arrested with pistol

STANTON — At about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

Winter coat drive

Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Knox County man missing

A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.

Bridge, road to reopen

Bridge, road to reopen

PENDER — Highway 94 east of Pender will be reopened late Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date.

Free documentary screening offered

Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

Cattle killed in crash

Cattle killed in crash

MADISON — An accident that resulted in the death of livestock closed the southbound lanes of Highway 81 near Madison for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.

Owner found after dog bites two people

Owner found after dog bites two people

NORFOLK — Norfolk police were notified of two dogs running at large in southeast Norfolk late last week, with reports that the two dogs had bitten two different people.