Norfolkan arrested with pistol

STANTON — At about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that a subsequent consent search led to the discovery of concentrated THC, hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The lone occupant, Jorge Sandoval-Martinez, 23, Norfolk, was taken into custody. During a search of his person, a pistol was found hidden in his waistband, Unger said.
Sandoval-Martinez was jailed and later released after he posted a $20,000 bond. He faces several felony charges when he makes his first court appearance in November.