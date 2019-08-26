Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was ticketed for trespassing ended up getting arrested on suspicion of drug use after police were called to investigate.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police were called Sunday at 10:40 a.m. to a business in the 1200 block of South 13th Street for a trespassing call.
When police arrived, they located Kevin L. Broberg, 48, Norfolk, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Broberg had previously been issued a written trespassing warning for this location by Norfolk police, Bauer said.
Broberg was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers reportedly recovered a baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Broberg was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.