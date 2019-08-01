Norfolk woman injured in accident

Amanda Imel rollover

A 27-year-old Norfolk woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday night following a one-vehicle accident. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

STANTON — On Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident that sent a 27-year-old Norfolk woman to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Amanda Imel was driving North on Old Highway 35 near East Benjamin Avenue when she lost control of her van and it rolled into the east ditch, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The accident occurred at about 10:20 p.m.

Imel was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

Imel was subsequently arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated-second offense (above .15% BAC), the sheriff said.

It was unclear if seat belts were in use and the van is considered a total loss.

