Norfolk Public Schools settlement

The Norfolk Public Schools board of education approved and paid a settlement by a former employee as part of Monday’s monthly board meeting, following a 31-minute executive session.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, said the settlement is a confidential personnel issue and is not complete yet. There will be one more agenda item making a public record of the settlement agreement in the next regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the NPS central administration office.
The NPS board has convened five executive sessions to discuss litigation since May 13, according to meeting minutes.