Norfolk Public Schools settlement

The Norfolk Public Schools board of education approved and paid a settlement by a former employee as part of Monday’s monthly board meeting, following a 31-minute executive session.

Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, said the settlement is a confidential personnel issue and is not complete yet. There will be one more agenda item making a public record of the settlement agreement in the next regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the NPS central administration office.

The NPS board has convened five executive sessions to discuss litigation since May 13, according to meeting minutes.

Governor to tour area towns

Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to visit more than a dozen Nebraska businesses — including two in Northeast Nebraska — as part of a victory tour for the state’s recent win of a national economic development award.

Winnebago man sentenced

A 38-year-old Winnebago man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 24 months in prison after being convicted of domestic assault by a habitual offender.