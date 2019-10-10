OMAHA — A Norfolk attorney is part of the Nebraska State Bar Association’s executive board.
On Wednesday, Tracey Buettner began her term on the NSBA Executive Council, representing the Third Judicial District.
Buettner has practiced law in Nebraska for 15 years. She is a shareholder of Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Buettner & Stover in Norfolk.
Her practice centers on estate planning and administration, business planning and real estate transactions. Buettner is one of three attorneys who began their terms on Wednesday.