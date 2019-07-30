Norfolk again honored

For the second year in a row, a national publication has identified Norfolk as the best place to live in Nebraska.
USA Today recently published its list of the best communities to live in each state. As was the case last year, Norfolk was the publication’s choice as the best place in Nebraska for 2019.
The list of top cities was done by 24/7 Wall St., which is financial news and opinion company. The company’s research and content are republished by many of the largest news sites, including MSN Money, Yahoo! Time.com, USA Today and The Huffington Post.
24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of over two dozen measures to identify the best city to live in each state. Under consideration were all communities with at least 8,000 residents.
Here’s the information listed about Norfolk:
— Population: 24,398.
Five-year population change: 1.9 percent
Median home value: $123,200.
Median household income: $45,401