No paper on holiday

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.
Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or can be found in today’s edition.
Monday’s comic strips, for example, can be found in today’s Daily News, but the weekly birth announcements, the adult coloring feature and the Celebrations page will be part of Tuesday’s edition.
The Daily News extends holiday greetings to all of its readers and advertisers and hope they enjoy a safe and relaxing weekend.