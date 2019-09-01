No paper on holiday

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.

Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or can be found in today’s edition.

Monday’s comic strips, for example, can be found in today’s Daily News, but the weekly birth announcements, the adult coloring feature and the Celebrations page will be part of Tuesday’s edition.

The Daily News extends holiday greetings to all of its readers and advertisers and hope they enjoy a safe and relaxing weekend.

Trail closed for utility-related construction

The City of Norfolk is installing a water main on the east side of Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. Due to construction activities, this trail from Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for about three weeks. The trail …

Mumps outbreak reported in area

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.

Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.