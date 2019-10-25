Niobrara ranch among tourism award winners

NORTH PLATTE — Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Wednesday night at the Sandhills Convention Center here.
The event closed out the annual conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and hosted by Visit North Platte.
John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said Nebraska has a lot going for it.
“From the creative marketing campaigns, to the unique events and destinations that give visitors a memorable experience, there are a lot of amazing things going on in Nebraska to help bring travelers here,” he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recorded a video to congratulate all of the 2019 award winners, “your awards are much deserved and I appreciate everything you’re doing to help make Nebraska a fun and welcoming destination to visit.”
Among the Northeast and North Central Nebraska winners was the 2019 Henry Fonda Award, the state’s highest tourism award representing leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry.
The Fonda award was given to The Kreycik Family. From 1995 to 2018, the Kreycik Family offered elk and buffalo tours on their ranch near Niobrara. Tourists were able to ride in covered wagons to hand feed and pet the elk and bison.
Not only were members of this family busy with their own tourism operation, but they have always taken part in their community’s tourism. They’ve been an active part of the Northeast Nebraska Travel Group and of Knox County Tourism, continually helping to promote their area.
The Friend of Tourism Award went to Nebraska Life Magazine. Since 1997, Nebraska Life Magazine has worked hard to promote Nebraska events and attractions.
Nebraska Life, which once was headquaurtered in Norfolk, supports the industry by partnering with tourism entities in the state to create local guides like Journey to Western Nebraska and by taking travelers on week long tours that highlight different parts of the state.
In Nebraska Life’s 23 years, it has shed light on the best Nebraska has to offer and captured it in its magazine.