New officers sworn in

Officer Chris Hansen (left) and Officer Collin Jurgensmeier were sworn in Friday night by Madison County Judge Ross Stoffer. They just completed seven weeks of in-house training and head to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on Sunday for another 16 weeks of training. Following that, they will be assigned to a field training officer for another three months before they are assigned to a patrol shift.
STANTON — A 52-year old Fremont man has found himself in the county jail after his arrest by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Only one business of 23 inspected in Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties sold alcohol to a minor during recent investigations by the Nebraska State Patrol.
MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit-and-run accident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.
The 18-man contingent from NPPD that journeyed to Florida to pre-stage for Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts were demobilized Tuesday morning when they were released by the Orlando Utilities Commission.
The City of Norfolk is installing a water main on the east side of Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. Due to construction activities, this trail from Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for about three weeks.
The City of Norfolk is inviting the community to attend a second design workshop for Miracle Skatepark on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Miracle Skatepark at 901 Blaine St.
