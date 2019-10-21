Excerpts from last fall’s Daily News community conversation on the future of journalism are set to be part of a NET broadcast special that will make its debut this week.
The Daily News partnered with Humanities Nebraska in hosting the community conversation in October 2018 at Northeast Community College that was filmed in its entirety by NET.
Highlights from that 90-minute discussion will be part of NET’s “An Issue of Trust: Democracy and the Future of Journalism” that will air Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Norfolk event was one of six similar public forums sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. NET filmed three of them for use in this week’s television special.