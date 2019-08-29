Mumps outbreak reported in area

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.
In a press release issued Thursday, the DHHS said the department has seen a significant increase in mumps cases related to two recent outbreaks.
At least 30 cases have been identified mainly among attendees of a wedding in Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department's jurisdiction, which includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, and a workplace in Four Corners Health Department's jurisdiction, which includes Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties.
DHHS is working with health departments in those communities to investigate reported cases.
“Mumps is a highly contagious illness, and it's spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva," said Dr. Tom Safranek, state epidemiologist for DHHS. “If people start experiencing mumps-like symptoms, they should contact their health care provider, and health care providers should be on the lookout for mumps cases."
Mumps causes swelling of glands in the face and neck. Other symptoms may include an ear ache, jaw pain, testicular pain, fever, fatigue and muscle aches.
If people have symptoms of mumps, health officials recommend avoiding public activities and contacting a physician.
People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin. Pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications from the mumps virus.
Antibiotics are not a treatment for mumps because mumps is a viral infection; however, symptoms like pain and fever can be addressed.
People who have had mumps are likely to be immune from the virus. If a person has been vaccinated, it is less likely, but possible to become infected. Over time, protection against the virus can decrease. Mumps-containing vaccines are still the best line of defense and people are encouraged to check their vaccination records to see if they have received two doses of a mumps-containing vaccine, and if not, contact your health care provider.
Experts say the people can protect themselves against mumps by getting vaccinated, avoiding the sharing of drinking glasses, eating utensils, water bottles or other things that have saliva on them, covering their nose and mouth when they cough or sneeze, staying home when they are sick, washing hands frequently and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
There have been 30 cases of mumps reported in Nebraska so far in 2019, the most since 2016, when 49 cases were reported.