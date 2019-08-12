NELIGH — A traffic stop on Highway 14 near Neligh led to the seizure of several ounces of marijuana and charges against a Colorado resident.

Capt. Paul Hattan of the Nebraska State Patrol said that a trooper stopped a northbound 2000 Toyota Corolla on Saturday evening for not stopping on a stop sign in Neligh.

After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a search was conducted. The search resulted in the discovery of several ounces of marijuana located in a bag of dog food, Hattan said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Person, Julesburg, Colorado, was cited for more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana.

He was given a court date in the Antelope County Court and released.

