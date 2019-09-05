Man with six DWIs found driving

STANTON — A 52-year old Fremont man has found himself in the county jail after his arrest by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.
Kendall Holland was stopped Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. on Highway 275, east of Norfolk, for expired plates on his vehicle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Holland was found to have a revoked driver’s license for 15 years after at least six prior DWIs in Nebraska, the sheriff said. The charge is a felony.
Holland also was out on bond on similar felony DUS charge in Lancaster County. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.