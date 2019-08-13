Cory Haase

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Cory Haase was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for his actions on Feb. 24 when he threw a brick through a window of an on-duty sheriff’s deputy

residence in Woodland Park while his family was home, said Stanton County officials.

Haase was tracked to his residence and both Haase and Jeffrey Ronnfeldt, 35, Pierce, were arrested by the sheriff’s office that included a scuffle where Ronnfeldt was Tased.

Haase was sentenced to nine months for obstructing, three months for criminal trespass and three months for criminal mischief that were to be conserved consecutively.

Haase was also ordered by Judge Michael Long to pay about $480 in restitution to the deputy for the damages incurred. Haase still faces several felony charges in other criminal matters.

Tags

In other news

Man who threw brick receives sentence

Man who threw brick receives sentence

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Stanton man dies in accident

Stanton man dies in accident

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.

Traffic light out temporarily

NORFOLK — Weather permitting, maintenance work will be performed on the traffic light at the Highway 275 and Highway 24 junction east of Norfolk on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Public invited to open house

An open house is scheduled for next week to honor Kent Warneke on his retirement from journalism on a full-time basis.

Road work to begin near Wisner

Weather permitting, an armor coating project will begin Monday, Aug. 12, on Highway 275 from Wisner west to the Highway 57 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.