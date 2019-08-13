Man who threw brick receives sentence

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Cory Haase was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for his actions on Feb. 24 when he threw a brick through a window of an on-duty sheriff’s deputy
residence in Woodland Park while his family was home, said Stanton County officials.
Haase was tracked to his residence and both Haase and Jeffrey Ronnfeldt, 35, Pierce, were arrested by the sheriff’s office that included a scuffle where Ronnfeldt was Tased.
Haase was sentenced to nine months for obstructing, three months for criminal trespass and three months for criminal mischief that were to be conserved consecutively.
Haase was also ordered by Judge Michael Long to pay about $480 in restitution to the deputy for the damages incurred. Haase still faces several felony charges in other criminal matters.