Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

KEARNEY (AP) — A California man accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has been taken into custody.

Jail records in California's Madera County say 34-year-old Kenneth Kratt remained in custody Tuesday after his arrest Friday. He'll be returned to Kearney, Nebraska, to face three counts of felony manslaughter. Nebraska court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Investigators say Kratt's semitrailer plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles that had slowed for construction Sept. 20 on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon exit in Buffalo County.

The crash killed a pickup driver, 37-year-old Ryan Vanicek of Schuyler and his passenger, 50-year-old Daniel Seelhoff of Lincoln, as well as 54-year-old Scott Gaylord of Lincoln who was driving a sport utility vehicle. Three other people were injured.

Tags

In other news

DUI driver tests over .4

DUI driver tests over .4

BRUNSWICK — Reports of a dangerous driver lead to the arrest of an O’Neill woman Wednesday evening near here.

Census rep needed

MADISON — Madison County needs a volunteer to help with the U.S. Census.

Norfolkan arrested with pistol

Norfolkan arrested with pistol

STANTON — At about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

Winter coat drive

Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.