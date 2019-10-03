Court action 2
NDN stock image

OMAHA — Cyrus A. Free, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a child on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced. Free will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Free, 51, sexually abused the minor victim from about age 8 to 14. Free had a previous conviction for sexually abusing a child.

This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Howard.

Tags

In other news

Buddy Walk planned

NORFOLK — The seventh annual Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness will be this Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Norfolk YMCA Fieldhouse.

Man sentenced to life

Man sentenced to life

OMAHA — Cyrus A. Free, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a child on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced. Free will be required to register as …