Man sentenced to life

OMAHA — Cyrus A. Free, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a child on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced. Free will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Free, 51, sexually abused the minor victim from about age 8 to 14. Free had a previous conviction for sexually abusing a child.
This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Howard.