Man gets prison for robbery

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Bryant Freemont, Jr., 19, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha, for robbery in Indian Country.
United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Freemont to 18 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Freemont will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On the morning of July 14, 2018, Freemont approached the victim, an emergency medical technician, in the parking lot outside of the Carl T. Curtis Medical Center in Macy.
The victim had just completed her shift and was in her vehicle preparing to drive home. Freemont demanded money from the victim and stated that he had a gun. After the victim initially did not provide any money, Freemont reached into his waistband.
The victim thought Freemont was pulling out a firearm. The victim then gave Freemont all the money she had on her – $20. Freemont then fled the scene. Freemont later admitted to law enforcement to committing the robbery and stated that he did not actually have a firearm.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.