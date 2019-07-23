STANTON — Tuesday was not a good day to drive to court in Stanton for a Norfolk man.
Franklin T. Wagner, 58, was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning for driving during revocation after he left the courthouse following his DWI arraignment.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Wagner was known to have his license suspended and was observed by the sheriff’s office driving away from the courthouse.
Wagner was taken into custody and had to reappear in front of Judge Mike Long on the new charge of DUS. Wagner was ordered not to drive any vehicle and had his car impounded by the sheriff’s office for 30 days.
He was then released on bond on the new charge.