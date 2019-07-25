OAKDALE (AP)— An Oakdale man is accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

According to Antelope County District Court records, 21-year-old Christofer Carstens is charged with intentional child abuse that caused injury. Carstens’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday.

According to the records, a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh examined the infant after she was taken to the hospital on May 25. The doctor said the baby had suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken arm and a skull fracture.

Carstens allegedly told an investigator later that he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.

