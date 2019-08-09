A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night on a warrant and drug charges.

Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were notified just before 11:30 p.m. that Brandon D. Wolff, 34, was at a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street.

Officers responded and located Wolff, who they knew to have an active Madison County warrant.

Wolff was taken into custody on the warrant, and in a subsequent search, a glass methamphetamine pipe containing a powdery residue was discovered.

The residue tested positive for methamphetamine, and Wolff was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

