Macy man sentenced

OMAHA — A 33-year-old Macy man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Billy Holley was sentenced after being found guilty of domestic assault by a habitual offender. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Holley will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On or about Oct. 11, 2018, within the Omaha Reservation, Holley assaulted a female victim who was his intimate partner. Holley broke the victim’s cellular phone and punched the victim in the back and the ribs before striking her in the face.
Prior to this incident, Holley had been convicted of assaulting an intimate partner on three prior occasions.
The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.