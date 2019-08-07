Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Norfolk is not among the stores slated to close.

Perkins & Marie Callender’s announced in a press release issued earlier this week that 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s location that had been deemed as “underperforming” would be closed as Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings commence for the chain’s parent company.

On Monday, Perkins & Marie Callender’s announced the sale of its Perkins business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business. The company has filed a series of motions that will allow it to maintain its usual employee compensation and benefit programs, make payments for goods and services and operated its business as usual.

A spokesman for Perkins in Norfolk said the local restaurant is “absolutely not” affected as it is part of a different franchise group.

