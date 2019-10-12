Knox County man missing

A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.
Leroy Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton in the late afternoon Friday. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with green eyes and blond hair. Doerr is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions that place him in danger.
Anyone with information about Doerr's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 402-288-4261.