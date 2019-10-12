A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.

Leroy Doerr was last known to be at his residence east of Creighton in the late afternoon Friday. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with green eyes and blond hair. Doerr is reported to have memory loss and a history of medical conditions that place him in danger.

Anyone with information about Doerr's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 402-288-4261.

Tags

In other news

Knox County man missing

A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.

Bridge, road to reopen

Bridge, road to reopen

PENDER — Highway 94 east of Pender will be reopened late Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date.

Free documentary screening offered

Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

Cattle killed in crash

Cattle killed in crash

MADISON — An accident that resulted in the death of livestock closed the southbound lanes of Highway 81 near Madison for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.

Owner found after dog bites two people

Owner found after dog bites two people

NORFOLK — Norfolk police were notified of two dogs running at large in southeast Norfolk late last week, with reports that the two dogs had bitten two different people.

Task force arrests Wayne suspect in sexual assault

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) violent offender task force, arrested a man Thursday suspected of sexual assault in Wayne County in December 2016.