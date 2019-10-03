STANTON — A 22-year-old Stanton man was sentenced to 90 days in jail recently following his conviction on three counts of animal abuse in Stanton County Court.
Richard Brachle was given the jail sentence after he was charged following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into the deaths of three dogs at his Stanton residence earlier this summer.
Brachle received 30 days in jail for each count that are to be served consecutively when he was sentenced by Judge Michael Long on Sept. 24.