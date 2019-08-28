WISNER — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Highway 275 in Stanton and Cuming counties.

The meeting will be at the Wisner-Pilger High School in the Fine Arts Auditorium, 801 18th St. N in Wisner on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., with an open house to follow.

The proposed project would expand the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway. The project begins 8.5 miles east of Norfolk, about .3 mile west of the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 57.

It then extends east and south to the west side of Wisner, where it ties into the existing 275 four-lane roadway.

The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way, control of access, permanent easements and temporary easements.

Property owners who are affected will be contacted once the final design has been established.

Project costs are estimated at $63 million. The roads departments has applied for additional federal funding through a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant.

The project would be constructed in two segments — the first would be on Highway 275 from Highway 57 to Highway 15, and the second would be from Highway 15 to Wisner.

Construction of the proposed project is based on the availability of funding.

Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments.

Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/.

Tags

In other news

Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.

Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was ticketed for trespassing ended up getting arrested on suspicion of drug use after police were called to investigate.

Death being investigated

Death being investigated

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old Woodland Park man.

State to provide rebates for older buses

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced Wednesday that the state is awarding more than $2.6 million in rebates to schools across Nebraska to aid in the replacement of older diesel school buses.