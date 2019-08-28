WISNER — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Highway 275 in Stanton and Cuming counties.
The meeting will be at the Wisner-Pilger High School in the Fine Arts Auditorium, 801 18th St. N in Wisner on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., with an open house to follow.
The proposed project would expand the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway. The project begins 8.5 miles east of Norfolk, about .3 mile west of the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 57.
It then extends east and south to the west side of Wisner, where it ties into the existing 275 four-lane roadway.
The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way, control of access, permanent easements and temporary easements.
Property owners who are affected will be contacted once the final design has been established.
Project costs are estimated at $63 million. The roads departments has applied for additional federal funding through a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant.
The project would be constructed in two segments — the first would be on Highway 275 from Highway 57 to Highway 15, and the second would be from Highway 15 to Wisner.
Construction of the proposed project is based on the availability of funding.
Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments.
Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/.