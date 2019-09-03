Information sought on hit-and-run driver

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit-and-run accident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.
The driver of a motorcycle who had crashed on the highway was run over by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
Jon Downey, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff’s department is attempting to identify the driver and the vehicle involved in this crash.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 402-454-2110 or email at info@madisoncountysheriff.com.