Information sought on hit-and-run driver

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit-and-run accident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.

The driver of a motorcycle who had crashed on the highway was run over by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

Jon Downey, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff’s department is attempting to identify the driver and the vehicle involved in this crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 402-454-2110 or email at info@madisoncountysheriff.com.

In other news

No paper on holiday

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.

Trail closed for utility-related construction

The City of Norfolk is installing a water main on the east side of Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue. Due to construction activities, this trail from Highway 35 and Suburban Drive to Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for about three weeks. The trail …

Mumps outbreak reported in area

Mumps outbreak reported in area

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.

Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.