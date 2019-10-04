OMAHA — After an unusually rainy September in the region, the amount of water flowing down the lower Missouri River this year is likely to match the 2011 record.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now expects 61 million acre feet of water to flow down the Missouri River this year. That would equal the record set during the prolonged 2011 flooding.
So the Corps will continue releasing massive amounts of water from the dams along the river.
The amount of water now being released from the Gavins Point dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border — 80,000 cubic feet per second — is more than twice what is typical for this time of year.
Precipitation during September was more than 200 percent of normal in eastern Montana, much of North Dakota, portions of South Dakota and northern Nebraska. As a result, September runoff into the upper basin above Sioux City was nearly twice the record runoff, which was recorded in 1986.
Runoff from Gavins Point Dam to Sioux City was more than 16 times the long-term average and more than twice the previous record.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Thursday that runoff from Fort Randall to Gavins Point was more than four times average and almost twice the previous record.
Runoff between Oahe and Fort Randall was over 12 times average and set a new record. Runoff between Garrison and Oahe was over four times average.
At Gavins Point Dam last month, average releases were 72,100 cubic feet per second.